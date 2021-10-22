BSNL, Airtel Best 4G Data Plans for October 2021

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Bharti Airtel are established telecom brands across India. Both the companies offer 4G data plans to their users. While BSNL doesn’t have PAN India 4G networks, the vouchers/plans that it offers will work under 4G networks as well. It is worth noting that the telco has live 4G networks in some parts of the country and thus its 4G data plans make sense for many who are connected to BSNL’s 4G networks. Let’s take a look at the 4G data plans from both BSNL and Airtel that you can purchase in October 2021.

BSNL 4G Data Plans for October 2021

BSNL offers users multiple 4G data plans. Some of its popular ones that you can subscribe to are Mini_16, C_DATA56, STV97, Data_WFH_151, Data_WFH_251, and TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398.

The Mini_16 4G data voucher from BSNL costs Rs 16 and offers users 2GB of data with a validity of 1 day. Moving on, the C-DATA56 voucher costs Rs 56 and offers 10GB of free data with a free subscription to Zing Music for 10 days.

The STV_97 comes with a validity of 18 days and offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling + Lokdhum content.

The next two vouchers including the ‘Data_WFH_151’ and ‘Data_WFH_251’ are both work from home data vouchers. These vouchers cost Rs 151 and Rs 251 and both come with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 151 4G data voucher from BSNL offers 40GB of data with free Zing while the Rs 251 voucher offers 70GB of data with a free Zing subscription too.

Lastly, the ‘TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398’ is a special plan because it offers users unlimited data without any fair usage-policy (FUP) restrictions. Further, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. The validity of the Rs 398 voucher from BSNL is 35 days.

Let’s take a look at the 4G data plans from Airtel that you can subscribe to right away.

Bharti Airtel 4G Data Plans for October 2021

There are multiple Bharti Airtel recharge plans which only offer data. Airtel offers the following data vouchers that are worth your money - Rs 48, Rs 89, Rs 98, and Rs 251 vouchers.

With the Rs 48 data plan, Bharti Airtel offers 3GB of data. While with the Rs 89, Rs 98, and Rs 251 vouchers, the telco offers 6GB, 12GB, and 50GB of 4G data. The Rs 89 plan comes with a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video as well.

The validities of all the above mentioned Bharti Airtel prepaid plans are the same as the user’s existing unlimited plan’s validity.