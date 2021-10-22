5G Trials in India Look Promising: Nokia CEO

India will be one of the most crucial nations when it comes to the development of the next-generation connectivity standard, 5G. With 5G, multiple new use cases of the network technology are going to emerge, and India is currently conducting field trials to develop relevant use cases. Pekka Lundmark, Chief Executive Offer (CEO) and President, Nokia, at the ET Global Townhall Thursday, said India has a critical role to play in the new era of connectivity.

Trials for 5G Applications in India Look Promising

According to an ET Telecom report, Lundmark said many promising 5G trials are taking place in India. 5G is currently being tested amongst many verticals in India, including rural connectivity, affordable healthcare, and smart cities.

Nokia has been helping the Indian telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, with conduction their 5G trials. Not only in India, but Nokia has experience of working with telecom operators around the world and has already helped global operators launch their 5G networks.

It is worth noting that Nokia employs the most number of people in India as compared to other countries across the globe. As per the Finnish telecom gear maker, India plays an impressive role in the development and design of telecom products.

Nokia is going to get a larger piece of business than it would have normally got if Huawei and ZTE weren’t ousted from India’s 5G. Lundmark said that Nokia is in support of India’s vision of creating resilient and secure technologies. More importantly, Lundmark said that Nokia wants to build a business with trust and integrity in the country.

For the unaware, Nokia is one of the companies which will be a part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the telecom sector. The telecom PLI scheme has an outlay of Rs 12,195 crores for the companies that will be a part of it.