Connect Broadband Offering Referral Benefits for 3 Months

Connect Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP) is offering a discount benefit for three months to users. Note that it is not just the person who has referred, but also the person who has accepted the referral is going to earn the benefit. As mentioned above, the benefit offered by the company for every successful referral is for three months.

First of all, users can share their referrals with the Connect app and website. On its website, the company has mentioned that if the referral is successful, then both the parties included will earn the benefits. The benefit offered is a 15% discount on the monthly bill for three months. It is not that big of a deal, but 15% savings on a high-end plan for three months is still quite something.

The Connect Mobile app is available on both Android’s Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. There are a lot of things that you can do with the mobile app of Connect, including bill payments, checking loyalty points status, online points redemption, and more.

Connect Broadband Offers Multiple High-Speed Internet Plans

First of all, broadband services from Connect are only available in select states including Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. The company is known for offering unlimited data broadband plans with over-the-top (OTT) benefits and more.

All of the unlimited data broadband plans from the company come with a 3.3TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit. There are multiple plans to choose from including the 40 Mbps, 60 Mbps, and 100 Mbps plans.

Connect offers these high-speed plans in multiple configurations and varied benefits at different prices. There are some broadband plans offered by the company which also come with a free anti-virus key. The most affordable broadband plan from the company costs Rs 499 and offers 40 Mbps speed with 3.3TB data, just like the offering from Airtel Xstream Fiber.