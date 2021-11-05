This Might be the Best Time to Get BSNL Broadband Connection

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is going all out with its broadband offers for the customers. The state-run telco is already the number one Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service provider in the country. BSNL has been adding over one lakh monthly broadband connections every month. Now, to boost its broadband service further, the state-run telco has come out with an amazing offer for the newcomers. This offer will give the new customers an amazing benefit through which they can test out BSNL’s broadband service.

BSNL Offering Up to Rs 500 Discount in the First Month to Users

BSNL is offering up to Rs 500 discount to its new customers. The offer was first reported by Kerala Telecom. Customers going for a new BSNL broadband connection will be eligible to get a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on their first month’s charge across all the broadband plans and the circles in the country. This offer is only there for a period of 90 days as it is a promotional offer.

Through this offer, BSNL aims to add more new customers to its broadband subscriber base. The company is calling it the ‘Diwali Dhamaka Offer 2021’, and it will be only there from November 1, 2019, to January 29, 2022. If you want a new broadband connection from BSNL, you can book it directly sitting at your home from the company’s website.

So if you have thought about purchasing a new broadband connection, this might be the best time to do it because BSNL is providing a great offer to the customers. It is worth noting that BSNL recently regularised multiple broadband plans. These plans will now be available for long-term validities. One of the best broadband plans you can get from BSNL Bharat Fibre today is the ‘Fibre Premium’ plan which offers 200 Mbps download speeds and a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium.