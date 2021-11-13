Airtel Offers 2.5GB Daily Data With Rs 349 Plan, Check Complete Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

The total amount of data that is offered with this plan from Bharti Airtel is 70GB. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Highlights

  • There are Airtel Thanks benefits included with the plan.
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a Rs 398 data plan for 30 days.
  • The Rs 299 plan from Vodafone Idea is also bundled with the Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has a unique prepaid plan in its arsenal. The private telco is working around attracting new customers and retaining the old ones by offering such prepaid plans. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 349. It is not very pocket friendly, though. Users only get 28 days of validity with the Rs 349 plan. This prepaid offering from Airtel suits people who have heavy data needs. An average user doesn’t require such hefty data plans.

The total amount of data that is offered with the plan is 70GB. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. But that is not all. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included, which allows users to access Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months at no additional cost, Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and a major benefit of Amazon Prime membership.

BSNL Rs 398 Voucher Could be a Good Alternative

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a Rs 398 data plan for 30 days. This plan offers unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) restrictions, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

There are no additional benefits like you get with Airtel’s plan, but it is worth considering that you get truly unlimited data and that too for 30 days. There are other prepaid plans in the same range that can also be a good option.

Such as the Rs 299 plan from Vodafone Idea. It offers 4GB of daily data to the users for 28 days. In hindsight, this plan is cheaper than both Airtel and BSNL’s plans mentioned above and also offers more than a decent amount of data to the users. The Rs 299 plan from Vodafone Idea is also bundled with the Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers, along with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV. Vi’s plan is a strong contender and arguably the best amongst the three.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

