Broadband Plans from Tata Sky, Airtel, Jio, Vi for a Small Family

The growing market of broadbands in the country has been quite beneficial for the users as they are getting more and more options to choose from according to their affordability and convenience. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been on their toes to provide exciting offers and services to attract a larger user base. Broadband connections have especially been a boon to small families since the world went mostly online due to the pandemic that hit the world. Work-from-home became a very common phenomenon, and it seems that it would continue. Thus, having reliable and affordable broadband services is quite a necessity for a house. There are various service providers that provide plans to support the internet requirements of a small family. Here are some of the family-centric plans provided by ISPs in the country.

Broadband Plans Provided by Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers various unlimited data plans that are quite reasonable and affordable for users. The ‘Basic Pack’ from Airtel starts from Rs 499, which offers unlimited internet with 40 Mbps speed also includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. The standard pack from Airtel costs Rs 799 and provides 100 Mbps internet speed.

However, the most suitable family pack from airtel, providing 200Mbps of speed, comes at Rs 999. This unlimited data plan also features subscriptions to various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms as well. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.

Broadband Plans Provided by Tata Sky

Tata Sky is also one of the most prominent ISPs in the domestic market. It also provides various unlimited data plans that come with various internet speeds suitable for small families. Users can get a monthly subscription at Rs 950 with 100 Mbps speed. The 150 Mbps plan from Tata Sky comes at Rs 1050 for a month.

However, the most adequate 200 Mbps internet speed unlimited data plan begins from Rs 1150 a month. It is to be noted that all these plans provide users with 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair usage policy (FUP) data. Users can also get access to monthly, half-yearly or yearly subscriptions.

Broadband Plans Provided by JioFiber

JioFiber Broadband services come with very exciting offers and are bound to attract customers. Apart from the basic 30 Mbps plan, which comes at Rs 399 for a month and the 100 Mbps pack that is priced at Rs 699, Jio also offers its reasonable 150 Mbps pack at Rs 999 a month. All these plans are exclusive of GST.

The fact that makes JioFiber most exciting is that it comes with a subscription to more than 13 OTT platforms with its Rs 999 plan. Users can also access a 30-day free trial, after which they even get the option of whether they want to continue with the brand or not.

Plans from You Broadband by Vodafone

You Broadband is one of the leading ISPs in the country and offers high-speed internet services. People looking for a reasonable broadband service can find plans from You Broadband quite appealing. You Broadband provides unlimited internet plans for up to 380 days. The 50 Mbps plan starts at Rs 649 per month (inclusive of taxes). The 100 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 826 per month and is quite apt for small families. Then the 200 Mbps plan comes for a monthly rental for Rs 1,062 for 380 days. Users can also get these plans for 95 days, 190 days, and 380 days at different prices. Users get 3.5TB or 3500GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.