Microsoft Announces Copilot + PCs: Get Every Detail Here

Microsoft, on May 20, 2024, at a special event on Microsoft Campus, announced Copilot + PCs. The tech corporation said that Copilot + PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built. Copilot + PC means that your PC is now AI (artificial intelligence) enabled, and will come with many AI features that other PCs do not. Microsoft announced several new features, all of which we are going to talk about here and now. Let's get started.









Why Copilot + PC?

Microsoft said that Copilot + PC can achieve a level of performance never seen before, as it is "connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in our Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs)."

One of the biggest claims made by Microsoft during the event is that Copilot + PC laptops outperform Apple's MacBook Air 15-inch by up to 58% in sustained multithread performance. We won't dive in too much about what Copilot + PCs will perform like. We will talk about the AI features that they can enable.

Recall Instantly

An AI feature that is very interesting and sound certainly helpful is 'Recall' from Microsoft. It often happens that we see something somewhere on our PC, whether it is a website, or a folder, and then we forget where it was.

"Now with Recall, you can access virtually what you have seen or done on your PC in a way that feels like having photographic memory. Copilot+ PCs organize information like we do – based on relationships and associations unique to each of our individual experiences," said Microsoft.

Basically, everything you do, is stored in the form of continous screenshots, that you can access later to remember stuff. Note that Microsoft doesn't store this data in the cloud, it will stay locally in your PC to keep your privacy safe.

Cocreate: Windows Now has AI Powered Image Generation

With Copilot + PC, applications like Paint and Photos will get AI features that will enable you to generate photos via brush strokes and texts.

Microsoft said, "Take photo editing and image creation to the next level. With Restyle Image, you can reimagine your personal photos with a new style combining image generation and photo editing in Photos. Use a pre-set style like Cyberpunk or Claymation to change the background, foreground or full picture to create an entirely new image."

AI for Apps You Love

Copilot + PC will also bring AI for all the applications you love to work on. You will see deep integration of Adobe apps with Copilot + PC. Apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Express are available, while Illustrator, Premiere Pro and more are coming this summer.

DaVinci Resolve will also be included. Microsoft said, "Effortlessly apply visual effects to objects and people using NPU-accelerated Magic Mask in DaVinci Resolve Studio."

For CapCut, Microsoft added, "Remove the background from any video clip in a snap using Auto Cutout running on the NPU in CapCut. "

Cephable

Microsoft said that users can play games on their PCs with just the movement of their heads with Cephable, that will be available for Copilot + PCs.

LiquidText

With LiquidText on Copilot + PCs, Microsoft said that users will be able to make smarter annotations to documents, using AI features that run entirely on-device via NPU. Thus your text data remains private to you only.

djay Pro

Remixing tracks with the help of AI on Copilot + PCs is now possible. djay Pro is optimised to work with Windows AI and will give users the ability to mix tracks with a new and higher quality version of NeuralMix.

Live Captions

Whether you are watching something pre-recorded or live, you can take help of the Live Captions to understand what is being said. Live Captions will translate the audio in real time across all of your apps consistently. There is support for over 40 languages at the moment.

Windows Studio Effects

With Windows Studio Effects, you will look and sound your best always. There's Portrait Light that will automatically adjust the image to improve your percieved illumination in a dark environment or brighten the foreground pixels when in a low-light environment. There are also new improvements to voice focus and portrait blur helps ensure you’re always in focus.

Copilot

Of course, there's Copilot, which is a powerful AI agent, that is just a single tap away on keyboards with the new Copilot key. Copilot now has a full application experience for customers.

Microsoft said, "Copilot puts the most advanced AI models at your fingertips. In the coming weeks, get access to the latest models including GPT-4o from our partners at OpenAI, so you can have voice conversations that feel more natural."

This is everything you get in the features department. Of course, the Snapdragon X Elite chip inside the Copilot + PCs will help in delivering great power as well as high battery efficiency, which will give strong competition to the existing MacBook Air powered by M3 chip.