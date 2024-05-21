DoT To Notify New Rules Under Telecom Act by Sep 15: Report

TRAI (Telcom Regulatory Authority of India) will give recommendations to the telecom department regarding how the spectrum should be given to the satellite companies. DoT has to make the final call over whether the spectrum can be allocated to the satellite companies.

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is working to announce the new rules under the Telecom Act, 2023, by September 15, 2024.
  • This means the rules will come within 100 days of the formation of the new government.
  • The rules will focus on many important aspects of the industry such as spectrum allocation, data collection of customers, and more. 

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is working to announce the new rules under the Telecom Act, 2023, by September 15, 2024. This means the rules will come within 100 days of the formation of the new government. The rules will focus on many important aspects of the industry such as spectrum allocation, data collection of customers, and more.




A person familiar with the development told ET that one of the agendas that DoT has is to notify various rules under the Telecom Act within 100 days. The report said that a key aspect of the new rules will be the biometric identification of a new user. It has been made mandatory under the new act. The details surrounding the rules have to be clear so that different intermediaries involved in collecting the user data don't misuse it.

"Around 35-37 rules need to be defined for the Act. It is a mammoth task as rules need to be defined while factoring in the change in technology," the official said.

TRAI (Telcom Regulatory Authority of India) will give recommendations to the telecom department regarding how the spectrum should be given to the satellite companies. DoT has to make the final call over whether the spectrum can be allocated to the satellite companies. If yes, what can the satellite companies use that spectrum for?

According to government officials, the spectrum allocated to the satellite companies in an administrative manner can only be used for point-to-point connections, and not for services that are provided directly to the retail consumers. This will ensure that satcom (satellite communication) companies don't get an advantage over the telecom companies in providing services to customers. Once these rules are clear, satellite companies can get the spectrum from the government to start offering their services in the country.

