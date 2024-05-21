Orange Jordan Launches FTTR and Wi-Fi 6 Technology



Orange Jordan has launched cutting-edge Fiber technologies – Fiber to the Room (FTTR) and Wi-Fi 6 – enabling its customers to experience the highest speed and quality internet service. FTTR is a technology that delivers high-speed fiber optic internet directly to individual rooms within a building. "Both novel technologies have contributed unprecedentedly to revolutionising Internet services," Orange Jordan said in an official release.

Orange Jordan announced the launch of these technologies in a press conference held recently at the Orange Training Center. Orange says this step is in the direction of aligning with its vision to introduce the latest and most updated digital services in the Jordanian market.

Orange noted that it was the first to introduce very high speeds up to 10,000 Mbps in Jordan and the region in 2023, in addition to the Wi-Fi 5 technology in 2019. Now, the Orange Fiber Service includes a new FTTR Fiber Box and two FTTR Extenders with Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Orange said it was able to cover 1 million households with Orange Fiber in all main cities and most governorates. The company highlighted that all-new Wi-Fi 6 will bring unprecedented high speeds, the highest number of connected devices at the same time, coverage that includes all parts of the house, and less response time.

The FTTR service, through a transparent fiber optic network connecting every room in the house, will contribute to enabling all family members to have a strong and stable connection to the Internet, the official release said.

Orange Jordan was the first telecom operator to launch 5G services in Amman, the company emphasised. Orange Jordan is the subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. Orange serves around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.