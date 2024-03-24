E& UAE and Corning Introduce Fibre-to-the-Yacht Connectivity at Yas Marina

Reported by Srikapardhi

Yacht owners at Yas Marina can now enjoy digital experiences, offering exceptional speed, unparalleled reliability, and seamless online connectivity for work, entertainment, and communication, e& UAE said.

Highlights

  • 138 yachts now equipped with Corning's advanced fibre optic cables.
  • Yacht owners enjoy high-speed internet for work, entertainment, and communication.
  • orning's pre-terminated fibre optic solution simplifies deployment for e& UAE.

E& UAE, the telecom arm of e&, has collaborated with Corning to introduce Fibre-to-the-Yacht (FTTY) connectivity at Yas Marina, bringing connectivity to the water's edge. Through this partnership, 138 yachts at Yas Marina are now equipped with Corning's pre-terminated fibre optic cables, seamlessly integrating with e& UAE's solutions, the official release said.

Seamless Integration

According to e& UAE, Yacht owners at Yas Marina can now enjoy digital experiences, offering exceptional speed, unparalleled reliability, and seamless online connectivity for work, entertainment, and communication.

Commenting on the deployment, E& UAE said: "We are excited about the successful implementation of FTTY services that seamlessly combine speed, reliability, and innovation, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity on the water."

Streamlined Deployment

Corning said: "We are pleased that e& UAE introduced this transformative FTTY service at Yas Marina, utilising Corning's advanced pre-terminated fibre optic solution. Corning is working with our customers around the globe to bring the benefits of high-speed fibre connectivity to more and more people."

The official release noted that Corning's pre-terminated fibre optic solution has streamlined the deployment process, enabling e& UAE to provide high-speed internet connections to yacht owners.

