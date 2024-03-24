E& UAE and Corning Introduce Fibre-to-the-Yacht Connectivity at Yas Marina



E& UAE, the telecom arm of e&, has collaborated with Corning to introduce Fibre-to-the-Yacht (FTTY) connectivity at Yas Marina, bringing connectivity to the water's edge. Through this partnership, 138 yachts at Yas Marina are now equipped with Corning's pre-terminated fibre optic cables, seamlessly integrating with e& UAE's solutions, the official release said.

Seamless Integration

According to e& UAE, Yacht owners at Yas Marina can now enjoy digital experiences, offering exceptional speed, unparalleled reliability, and seamless online connectivity for work, entertainment, and communication.

Commenting on the deployment, E& UAE said: "We are excited about the successful implementation of FTTY services that seamlessly combine speed, reliability, and innovation, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity on the water."

Streamlined Deployment

Corning said: "We are pleased that e& UAE introduced this transformative FTTY service at Yas Marina, utilising Corning's advanced pre-terminated fibre optic solution. Corning is working with our customers around the globe to bring the benefits of high-speed fibre connectivity to more and more people."

The official release noted that Corning's pre-terminated fibre optic solution has streamlined the deployment process, enabling e& UAE to provide high-speed internet connections to yacht owners.