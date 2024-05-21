Inmarsat Launches New Global Maritime Connectivity Service NexusWave



Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has launched a new service for the maritime market called NexusWave. This fully managed connectivity service combines its Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and coastal LTE service, with an additional layer of L-band for resiliency, to deliver fast, unlimited internet and always-on connectivity with global coverage.

Integration of ViaSat-3 Ka-band Service

Inmarsat said NexusWave will also integrate the ultra-high capacity, high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service, following its expected entry into service in 2025. NexusWave ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel's location or requirements. Additionally, the new service supports digitalisation and crew welfare initiatives by transforming ships into floating offices and homes.

Inmarsat Maritime said: "Maritime operators face ever-growing demand for data consumption and speeds on board their vessels, coupled with the operational challenges of connecting worldwide while ensuring the security and efficiency of their communications. Meeting all these requirements typically relies on multiple, disjointed solutions, resulting in a complex patchwork of data caps, speeds, and coverage, in addition to unverifiable cybersecurity."

"The new solution gives our customers the confidence to operate on their own terms, anywhere in the world, with complete peace of mind," Inmarsat added.

Inmarsat Maritime

NexusWave, supported globally and fully managed by Inmarsat, comes with technical assistance, and the company says the solution will be continuously enhanced over time.

Inmarsat Maritime is a Viasat company catering to the needs of the maritime industry. Inmarsat Maritime offers solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.