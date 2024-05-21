Inmarsat Launches New Global Maritime Connectivity Service NexusWave

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Inmarsat Maritime introduces NexusWave, a fully managed connectivity service offering fast, unlimited internet and global coverage for the maritime industry.

Highlights

  • NexusWave: Fast, unlimited internet for maritime industry.
  • Integration of ViaSat-3 Ka-band service for enhanced connectivity.
  • Managed performance levels regardless of vessel location.

Follow Us

Inmarsat Launches New Global Maritime Connectivity Service NexusWave
Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has launched a new service for the maritime market called NexusWave. This fully managed connectivity service combines its Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and coastal LTE service, with an additional layer of L-band for resiliency, to deliver fast, unlimited internet and always-on connectivity with global coverage.

Also Read: Eutelsat OneWeb and Sat One Bring Enterprise and Maritime Connectivity to Australia and New Zealand




Integration of ViaSat-3 Ka-band Service

Inmarsat said NexusWave will also integrate the ultra-high capacity, high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service, following its expected entry into service in 2025. NexusWave ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel's location or requirements. Additionally, the new service supports digitalisation and crew welfare initiatives by transforming ships into floating offices and homes.

Inmarsat Maritime said: "Maritime operators face ever-growing demand for data consumption and speeds on board their vessels, coupled with the operational challenges of connecting worldwide while ensuring the security and efficiency of their communications. Meeting all these requirements typically relies on multiple, disjointed solutions, resulting in a complex patchwork of data caps, speeds, and coverage, in addition to unverifiable cybersecurity."

"The new solution gives our customers the confidence to operate on their own terms, anywhere in the world, with complete peace of mind," Inmarsat added.

Also Read: Eutelsat Group Extends Partnership With Universal Satcom to Enhance Maritime Connectivity

Inmarsat Maritime

NexusWave, supported globally and fully managed by Inmarsat, comes with technical assistance, and the company says the solution will be continuously enhanced over time.

Inmarsat Maritime is a Viasat company catering to the needs of the maritime industry. Inmarsat Maritime offers solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Concern just as elections are going on? “Oh our people have slow 4g due to nsa 4g oh my god…

Indian Telcos Quality of Services a Concern for Government: Report

Faraz :

In Newtown, BSNL don't even have wireline here. Only Airtel, Jio and Tata play are providing broadband service. Once you…

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Rupesh :

We aren't poor. By looking at this number stop jumping to conclusions. This is only for Kolkata circle and only…

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

TheAndroidFreak :

Kolkata doesn't have too much options. Alliance rules over there.

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Shivraj Roy :

Thats so less omg We really are a poor nation

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments