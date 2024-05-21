BSNL’s 5G Tech in the Works: Report

Anil Kumari Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has confirmed that the work is already in progress to develop indigenous technology for 5G. The technology that BSNL is deploying for 4G is upgradable to 5G.

Highlights

  • BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) will not just roll out indigenous 4G, but also indigenous 5G.
  • Jio is the only telecom operator in the country that has an indigenous 5G stack.
  • BSNL is set to join the same ranks as C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) is working on a 5G stack.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) will not just roll out indigenous 4G, but also indigenous 5G. Jio is the only telecom operator in the country that has an indigenous 5G stack. Now, BSNL is set to join the same ranks as C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) is working on a 5G stack. It is worth noting that the 4G core developed by C-DoT has reportedly had some issues due to which the rollout of 4G has been delayed for BSNL.




According to an ET report, Lahoti said, "While BSNL is upgrading its infrastructure to 4G, it was decided to use indigenous technology. A lot of work has been done by the BSNL with the Indian industry, and I am sure they are on the verge of success. We shall see the successful rollout of a completely indigenous 4G network in the country and this is going to cover almost one (1) lakh sites in the country which will create a whole ecosystem of indigenous technology."

BSNL will deploy the indigenous technology in one lakh sites across India to deliver high-speed networks to customers with 4G. Tejas Networks is supplying the RAN (Radio Access Network) equipment to BSNL and has supplied equipment for over 10,000 sites. The equipment for the remaining 90,000 sites will also be delivered by the company in the next three to four quarters.

As per the report, Niraj Verma, Administrator of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), and Additional Secretary (T) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), said that 1 million users are latched to the indigenous 4G stack which has already been deployed.

