Eutelsat OneWeb and Sat One Bring Enterprise and Maritime Connectivity to Australia and New Zealand

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Eutelsat Group partners with Sat One to bring high-speed, low-latency connectivity to remote regions in Australia and New Zealand through OneWeb LEO constellation.

Highlights

  • Sat One utilises Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO constellation for land-based and maritime services.
  • Multi-million dollar agreement facilitates provision of resilient connectivity.
  • Enterprises, mine sites, remote communities, and maritime customers benefit from high-speed, low-latency services.

Follow Us

Eutelsat OneWeb and Sat One Bring Enterprise and Maritime Connectivity to Australia and New Zealand
Eutelsat Group announced this week that Sat One is leveraging its OneWeb LEO constellation for the first-time activation of land-based services across Australia's remote northern and southern regions, maritime services in Australian waters, and commercial service in New Zealand. This service activation is the result of a multi-million dollar agreement between satellite service company Sat One and Eutelsat OneWeb, enabling Sat One to bring high-speed, low latency connectivity to its remote customers.

Also Read: OneWeb and Telstra Set to Deploy World’s Largest LEO Satellite Capacity for Mobile Backhaul




Serving Diverse Sectors

With Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO now operational in Australia and New Zealand, Sat One has begun providing services to enterprises, including mine sites, remote communities, and maritime customers, OneWeb noted.

"Our agreement with Eutelsat OneWeb enables us to lead the market in providing enterprise-grade, resilient, high-speed, low-latency LEO services that stand up to the harsh outback, the wet tropics, and New Zealand's freezing conditions, as well as the demanding marine environments," said Sat One.

"We're ensuring that enterprises remain connected and competitive no matter how remote or challenging their operations. Sat One is the company that customers turn to for Enterprise LEO," Sat One added.

Also Read: Telstra and Eutelsat OneWeb Launch Largest Rollout of LEO Backhaul in Australia

Services Operational

As reported by TelecomTalk, the activation follows the launch last month of Eutelsat OneWeb LEO backhaul in Australia by the Australian telecom operator Telstra.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

biswadeepmondal :

JioAir Fiber is working very well in KPA & HLR. Sadly they don't have any data only plan.

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments