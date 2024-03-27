Eutelsat OneWeb and Sat One Bring Enterprise and Maritime Connectivity to Australia and New Zealand



Eutelsat Group announced this week that Sat One is leveraging its OneWeb LEO constellation for the first-time activation of land-based services across Australia's remote northern and southern regions, maritime services in Australian waters, and commercial service in New Zealand. This service activation is the result of a multi-million dollar agreement between satellite service company Sat One and Eutelsat OneWeb, enabling Sat One to bring high-speed, low latency connectivity to its remote customers.

Serving Diverse Sectors

With Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO now operational in Australia and New Zealand, Sat One has begun providing services to enterprises, including mine sites, remote communities, and maritime customers, OneWeb noted.

"Our agreement with Eutelsat OneWeb enables us to lead the market in providing enterprise-grade, resilient, high-speed, low-latency LEO services that stand up to the harsh outback, the wet tropics, and New Zealand's freezing conditions, as well as the demanding marine environments," said Sat One.

"We're ensuring that enterprises remain connected and competitive no matter how remote or challenging their operations. Sat One is the company that customers turn to for Enterprise LEO," Sat One added.

Services Operational

As reported by TelecomTalk, the activation follows the launch last month of Eutelsat OneWeb LEO backhaul in Australia by the Australian telecom operator Telstra.