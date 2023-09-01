OneWeb and Sat One Partner to Deliver LEO Connectivity Solutions in Australia and New Zealand



OneWeb, a global satellite communications company, and Sat One, a Perth-based satellite service company, have announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership to deliver OneWeb's low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

Also Read: OneWeb Showcases LEO Satellite Capabilities to Humanitarian Community in Geneva









Connectivity for Remote Areas

According to the statement, Sat One, powered by OneWeb's LEO satellite communications network, will be able to offer connectivity services designed specifically for the most remote Australian enterprises, including mine sites and remote communities, that are traditionally hard to reach.

Global Coverage and Digital Transformation

OneWeb stated that its LEO constellation is fuly built and it is set to complete its Global coverage this year. This partnership will enable Sat One to support digital transformation efforts in various sectors, such as enterprises, communities, civil, and military government users. The partnership goal is to provide high-speed access to digital information, productivity tools, and cloud services.

OneWeb said, "Sat One was one of OneWeb's first partners in Australia and New Zealand and recognised early on the unique capabilities a low Earth orbit satellite constellation can offer to reach some of the most remote locations."

Also Read: KDDI Partners With SpaceX to Bring Satellite-to-Cellular Service to Japan

Sat One's Vision

Sat One stated,"Sat One is delighted and proud to expand our business with OneWeb and secure the bandwidth vital to improve connectivity throughout Australia and New Zealand. Access to broadband internet is an essential service that supports education, healthcare, commerce and general well-being."

"There are numerous communities throughout Australia and New Zealand that do not have access to broadband internet, with the challenge in many parts of Australia being particularly acute in areas 100 percent dependent on satellite connectivity services," added Sat One.

Also Read: OneWeb, Connecta Partner to Boost Broadband Connectivity in the US and Caribbean

Enterprise Applications

Sat One's Enterprise LEO products, powered by OneWeb's technology, are expected to bring improvements to industries such as Agriculture, Mining, Maritime, and Oil and Gas.

"The ability to serve the Emergency service industry is also one of our key focuses as LEO truly connects in the hour of need," OneWeb added.

Also Read: OneWeb and Telstra Set to Deploy World’s Largest LEO Satellite Capacity for Mobile Backhaul

The partnership between OneWeb and Sat One will help to bring reliable and affordable connectivity to businesses and communities in Australia and New Zealand that have been underserved by traditional telecommunications providers.