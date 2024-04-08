TRAI Seeks Recommendations for Auction of Spectrum in New Frequency Ranges

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

These frequencies will be used by the telcos alongside other mmWave frequencies available in India to offer private network services to enterprises. It is highly unlikely that this set of frequencies will benefit the consumers directly. A total of 4000 MHz of frequencies are available in the spectrum range.

Highlights

  • The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), recently released a consultation paper for the auction of spectrum in new frequency ranges.
  • A consultation paper titled, 'Auction of Spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands Identified for IMT', has been released by the telecom regulator.
  • TRAI is accepting written comments on the paper from the stakeholders till May 2, 2024, and counter-comments by May 16, 2024.

Follow Us

trai seeks recommendations for auction of spectrum

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), recently released a consultation paper for the auction of spectrum in new frequency ranges. The regulatory body, upon the request of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is seeking recommendations on auctioning frequencies in the following range - 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz.




A consultation paper titled, 'Auction of Spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands Identified for IMT', has been released by the telecom regulator. TRAI is accepting written comments on the paper from the stakeholders till May 2, 2024, and counter-comments by May 16, 2024.

These frequencies will be used by the telcos alongside other mmWave frequencies available in India to offer private network services to enterprises. It is highly unlikely that this set of frequencies will benefit the consumers directly. A total of 4000 MHz of frequencies are available in the spectrum range.

Read More - Spectrum Auction 2024: Minimum Rollout Obligation for 5G Spectrum

In 37-37.5 GHz, about 500 MHz of spectrum is available in each LSA (licensed service area), 2500 MHz is available in the 37.5-40 GHz band and 1000 MHz is available in the 42.5-43.5 GHz band. These frequencies can be used for IMT services as well as by satcom (satellite communication) service providers for gateway links.

TRAI wants to understand whether the entire quantum of spectrum available in the frequency ranges should be put into auction for IMT services. Further, what should be the time range for which these frequencies should be given to the telcos via the auction? Other things such as the block size, spectrum cap, and more are being discussed in this consultation paper. Industry stakeholders can now submit their views or comments.

It is worth noting that the DoT has already announced a spectrum auction for India on June 6, 2024. This set of frequencies are not going to be a part of the upcoming auction. For more details about the upcoming spectrum in India in 2024, refer to the link below.

Read More - India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

For some reason n78 band Jio 5G has better network and coverage than B40 4G at many places in Asansol,…

Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

Faraz :

They have got just 2 months to do something.. After elections are over, Gov might put a fine on Vi…

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 2075 Crore via Preferential Share…

avinashsuwal :

i am totally agree with you brother ?

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments