U Mobile, Enfrasys Complete Private 5G Network PoC for Logistics in Malaysia



Malaysian operator U Mobile, in collaboration with Enfrasys Solutions, has concluded a private 5G network proof-of-concept (PoC). The focus of this PoC was to assess the feasibility of automating Transocean Logistics' container inspection process using U Mobile's 5G private network capabilities and Enfrasys Solutions' industrial application called Container Vision, which leverages multi-access edge computing (MEC). For this PoC, ZTE provided 5G RAN and 5G Core infrastructure for the private network.

First-of-its-Kind Collaboration

U Mobile says this first-of-its-kind collaboration makes Transocean Logistics the first container depot in Malaysia to adopt such technology for automating its container inspection process. Utilising U Mobile's 5G network and Enfrasys Solutions' Container Vision application, the PoC leveraged MEC to enable real-time AI-driven inspection of containers arriving at Transocean Logistics' depot site in Butterworth, Penang.

Enhanced Efficiency and Accuracy

The results showcased a 70 percent reduction in inspection time compared to traditional methods, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy. Key benefits observed during the PoC included improved data processing and response times due to MEC, end-to-end digitalisation of the inspection process, and enhanced transparency in supply chain operations.

Technology Innovation

"U Mobile is fully aligned with the national drive to leverage technology like 5G to bring about greater efficiencies for industries and businesses, both large corporations and SMEs. This PoC features one of the first few successful 5G private network trials in Malaysia, demonstrating U Mobile's innovation leadership. The results of the PoC have shown the benefits of combining 5G technology with AI and automation to provide immense enterprise customer value," said U Mobile.

"Through this collaboration, we expect to see a 70 percent reduction in manual effort for container inspections through the digitalisation of the end-to-end inspection process enabled by 5G and AI," said Transocean Logistics.