

Malaysian operators CelcomDigi and U Mobile signed a partnership agreement to deliver enhanced mobile connectivity via the sharing of a total of 100 Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) sites across Malaysia, with each party committing to 50 sites each. The collaboration, which was built on the industry practice of sharing network infrastructure in Malaysia, is expected to enable both operators to expand their 4G LTE coverage. The agreement was signed at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona.

Partnership for Enhanced Connectivity

This will enable both telcos to enhance their customers’ connectivity experience without incurring significant operational costs, resulting in greater efficiency, the joint statement said.

"We have a strong legacy in infrastructure sharing, and we look forward to the benefits of this initiative to deliver improved 4G LTE coverage and connectivity for all Malaysians. Our organizations will also benefit from efficient network operations, allowing us to invest in other areas to improve our customers’ digital experiences," said CelcomDigi.

"By sharing MOCN sites with CelcomDigi, we are able to elevate our customers' experience efficiently as we are sharing the operational cost, be it deployment, maintenance, or energy cost. Apart from that, we will also be optimizing spectrum usage and network capacity," said U Mobile.

CelcomDigi, U Mobile, and ZTE Partnership

In another development, CelcomDigi, U Mobile, and ZTE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to demonstrate the capabilities of 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital solutions for real-time live broadcasting.

The collaboration will cover 5G field trials of live use case applications in Sarawak using 5G-A technology to deliver an enhanced customer experience with seamless connectivity via 5G carrier aggregation solutions such as Automatic Antenna Pattern Control (AAPC) and AAU Hibernation.

Other 5G technologies include mmWave, Dynamic Frame Scheduling (DIS Solution), and Fusion Assisting Super TDD (FAST Solution) for faster 5G speeds, and a Native-AI Intelligent RAN for improved network and streaming management, said the joint statement.

U Mobile and ZTE

Additionally, U Mobile has signed a deal with ZTE to enhance collaboration in 5G and 5G Advanced technology, Containerization, and Autonomous Network initiatives, as well as 5G Adoption for businesses.

U Mobile and Huawei

U Mobile has also signed an MoU with Huawei to cooperate in 5G Innovation technology and 5G to Business (5G-to-B) to accelerate 5G adoption for businesses. U Mobile will also leverage Huawei's global experience to complement its local expertise to accelerate the adoption of 5G for businesses in Malaysia.