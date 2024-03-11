D2M in India: Will You Soon Get TV Signals on Mobile

Reported by Tanuja K

The Telecommunications Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm .of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is working on finalising the new draft report on D2M. This draft report will pave the way for the future of D2M technology in the country.

Highlights

  • The Indian tech ecosystem is evolving fast, and one of the major innovations coming out of the Indian landscape is D2M (Direct-to-Mobile) for broadcasting.
  • This tech is created by Saankhya Labs and IIT Kanpur, and very soon, the government will hold trials of the technology in 19 cities of the country.
  • D2M is a technology that will enable broadcasting of satellite signals directly to your phone, the way it happens for a TV Set-Top Box (STB). 

d2m in india will you soon get

The Indian tech ecosystem is evolving fast, and one of the major innovations coming out of the Indian landscape is D2M (Direct-to-Mobile) for broadcasting. This tech is created by Saankhya Labs and IIT Kanpur, and very soon, the government will hold trials of the technology in 19 cities of the country. For the unaware, D2M is a technology that will enable broadcasting of satellite signals directly to your phone, the way it happens for a TV Set-Top Box (STB).




The advantage of the technology will be that it will offload the video traffic from mobile networks. That will enhance the mobile data experience for the consumers as the congestion will ease from the networks of the telcos.

Read More - D2M Explained: What is D2M and What it Will Change in India

Right now, the Telecommunications Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is working on finalising the new draft report on D2M, said an ET report. This draft report will pave the way for the future of D2M technology in the country. It will also establish whether ATSC 3.0 standards should be adopted into national norms.

At this point, it is worth noting that the telecom industry players including the network vendors, chipset makers, telcos and mobile makers have opposed this move from the government. According to them, the ecosystem to enable D2M isn't present. These players have also said that the ATSC 3.0 standard has not gained much popularity globally. Further, when it comes to broadcasting, the global body that develops standards - 3GPP, has included broadcast features in its release 17 for 5G broadcast.

Read More - Indian Telcos Ask Govt to Auction Spectrum for D2M Broadcasting

If the TEC mandates ATSC 3.0 standard support to be included in smartphones, it will make the cost of producing devices expensive. The report mentioned the cost going up by about $30.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

