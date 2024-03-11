Claro Colombia Reports 1 Million Customers Already Using 5G

Claro also reported that 6 percent of mobile data traffic in areas where the new technology is available is already on 5G.

Claro Colombia Reports Over 1 Million Customers Already Using 5G
Claro Colombia (America Movil) announced that one million of its postpaid customers are already enjoying 5G services at an announcement made during the Claro Tech Summit, marking significant progress in 5G adoption. Reportedly, the company activated 5G services two weeks ago in six major cities: Barranquilla, Bogota, Bucaramanga, Cali, Cartagena, and Medellin.

Also Read: Claro Colombia Commits USD 1.1 Billion Investment to Boost Connectivity on Its 30th Anniversary




Milestones in 5G Adoption

"We celebrate this achievement, a significant milestone in the adoption of 5G in the country. We continue to work tirelessly to expand its coverage, hoping to reach 14 more cities in 2024, in order to complete 20 by the end of the year. In addition, we will soon announce 5G prepaid packages so that more Claro customers can access faster mobile Internet speeds and improved experiences," announced Claro Colombia.

5G Data Traffic

Claro also reported that 6 percent of mobile data traffic in areas where the new technology is available is already on 5G. Additionally, according to the company, as of March 2024, 2.2 million of its customers already have a 5G-compatible phone, and 9 out of 10 5G sites in Colombia are from Claro.

Claro said customers in the 5G Network zone with compatible devices on postpaid plans starting at COP 39,900 a month will be able to enjoy the 5G Network experience. With 930 5G antennas, the company claimed to be the operator with the largest number of 5G antennas.

Business Solutions

Additionally, Claro announced 5G-based business solutions, enabling businesses to leverage the potential of technology for digital transformation in sectors such as energy mining, ports, manufacturing, and logistics, among others.

Also Read: Claro Colombia Advances 5G Deployment Following Spectrum Auction

4G Network and Fiber Expansion

Furthermore, Claro said its 4G network is present in 1,102 municipal capitals and approximately 800 small rural towns. More than 115,000 kilometers of fiber optics are deployed throughout the country, from San Andres to Leticia, the company said.

Claro has recently announced deploying fiber optic infrastructure in Socorro, bringing high-speed connectivity to over 7,348 premises in addition to the already enhanced 4G and 4.5 Networks in the locality.

