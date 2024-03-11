Ciena upgrades SEA-ME-WE 4 Submarine Cable to 122 Tbps



Networking solutions provider Ciena announced today that it has recently completed an upgrade to its submarine cable system route, South East Asia – Middle East – Western Europe (SEA-ME-WE 4), enabling a capacity increase from 65 Tbps to 122 Tbps. Ciena said this upgrade has nearly doubled the cable's capacity to support the growing demand for more bandwidth across the Asia-to-Europe route.

Doubling Bandwidth

"This upgrade holds particular significance given the pivotal role of the SEA-ME-WE 4 cable system in driving digitalisation efforts across the diverse regions where the system passes through," said the SEA-ME-WE 4 consortium.

Ciena further stated that with GeoMesh Extreme, SEA-ME-WE 4 can maintain pace with voracious global demand for bandwidth, protect terabits of traffic, and ensure optimal network availability.

Additionally, Ciena's WL5 Extreme will significantly lower costs by increasing the capacity per wave up to 450 Gbps. SEA-ME-WE 4 also utilises Ciena's Navigator Network Control Suite for real-time visibility into and control of network performance.

SEA-ME-WE 4

Operated by a consortium of 16 telecom operators, SEA-ME-WE 4 is an approximately 18,800 km submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria, and France.