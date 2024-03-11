Ciena Upgrades SEA-ME-WE 4 Submarine Cable to 122 Tbps

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ciena said this upgrade has nearly doubled the cable's capacity to support the growing demand for more bandwidth across the Asia-to-Europe route.

Highlights

  • Capacity increase from 65 Tbps to 122 Tbps.
  • GeoMesh Extreme ensures optimal network performance.
  • WL5 Extreme lowers costs with increased capacity per wave.

Follow Us

Ciena upgrades SEA-ME-WE 4 Submarine Cable to 122 Tbps
Networking solutions provider Ciena announced today that it has recently completed an upgrade to its submarine cable system route, South East Asia – Middle East – Western Europe (SEA-ME-WE 4), enabling a capacity increase from 65 Tbps to 122 Tbps. Ciena said this upgrade has nearly doubled the cable's capacity to support the growing demand for more bandwidth across the Asia-to-Europe route.

Also Read: Sparkle Secures Right to Use Algar’s Fiber Optic Asset on Monet System




Doubling Bandwidth

"This upgrade holds particular significance given the pivotal role of the SEA-ME-WE 4 cable system in driving digitalisation efforts across the diverse regions where the system passes through," said the SEA-ME-WE 4 consortium.

Ciena further stated that with GeoMesh Extreme, SEA-ME-WE 4 can maintain pace with voracious global demand for bandwidth, protect terabits of traffic, and ensure optimal network availability.

Additionally, Ciena's WL5 Extreme will significantly lower costs by increasing the capacity per wave up to 450 Gbps. SEA-ME-WE 4 also utilises Ciena's Navigator Network Control Suite for real-time visibility into and control of network performance.

Also Read: Hawaiki Introduces 400 GbE Services With Ciena

SEA-ME-WE 4

Operated by a consortium of 16 telecom operators, SEA-ME-WE 4 is an approximately 18,800 km submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria, and France.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Rupesh :

An old saying, "A lie told hundred times becomes a truth." How many times times DoT penalised telcos in past…

Spectrum Auction 2024: Minimum Rollout Obligation for 5G Spectrum

Faraz :

Will they keep 26 GHz only for enterprises ?? I wonder when they will deploy it at market, shopping malls,…

India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction

airbird :

Then why i m getting high 5g speed in jio in comparison of airtel 5g..i checked it at diff location..

Explained: Differences Between 5G NSA and SA

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments