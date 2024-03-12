BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs 99 Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 99 plan from BSNL now comes with a validity of 17 days. Earlier, the plan carried a validity of 18 days. The change is not too major, but it does increase the average daily cost of the plan. From Rs 5.5, the daily cost of using this plan has jumped to Rs 5.82. 

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the validity offered with the Rs 99 plan.
  • The Rs 99 plan from BSNL offers unlimited voice calling to the users for 17 days and there's no other benefit bundled with the plan. 
  • If you are going for this plan, you can always recharge with the data vouchers that BSNL offers wherenever you want to consume data.

Follow Us

bsnl reduces validity of rs 99 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the validity offered with the Rs 99 plan. This is a move that indirectly increases the cost of using the plan. So while you are not essentially paying more money, but because the validity has reduced, the average cost of using the plan daily has increased. BSNL has time and again made such moves. It is a very passive way to hike the tariffs as not every customer would notice. However, TelecomTalk has noticed the change and here, we will list all the benefits of the plan offered to the users currently.




Before that, it is worth noting that Airtel has also increased the tariffs of two plans recently. To read about that, follow the link below.

Read More - Airtel Hikes Price of Two Prepaid Plans

BSNL Rs 99 Plan with Revised Validity

The Rs 99 plan from BSNL now comes with a validity of 17 days. Earlier, the plan carried a validity of 18 days. The change is not too major, but it does increase the average daily cost of the plan. From Rs 5.5, the daily cost of using this plan has jumped to Rs 5.82.

Note that it is a special tariff voucher (STV) and it doesn't come with any sort of data benefits. The Rs 99 plan from BSNL offers unlimited voice calling to the users for 17 days and there's no other benefit bundled with the plan.

If you are going for this plan, you can always recharge with the data vouchers that BSNL offers wherenever you want to consume data. This move would help BSNL is increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU) marginally and improve returns from the wireless mobile network business.

Read More - BSNL Removes Unlimited Night Data from Rs 599 Plan

Much recently, BSNL also removed the unlimited night data offer for customers from its Rs 599 plan, another move to boost ARPU as now customers will have to recharge with more data vouchers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Rupesh :

An old saying, "A lie told hundred times becomes a truth." How many times times DoT penalised telcos in past…

Spectrum Auction 2024: Minimum Rollout Obligation for 5G Spectrum

Faraz :

Will they keep 26 GHz only for enterprises ?? I wonder when they will deploy it at market, shopping malls,…

India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction

airbird :

Then why i m getting high 5g speed in jio in comparison of airtel 5g..i checked it at diff location..

Explained: Differences Between 5G NSA and SA

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments