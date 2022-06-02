Apple’s Safari Becomes Second After Google Chrome to Have Billion Users

Safari, an Apple-owned internet browser, has become the second in the world to have more than a billion users. This feat has been already achieved by Google Chrome quite a while back. As per the Atlas VPN team – 1,006,232,879 internet users (19.16% of all internet users) now use the Safari browser. Google Chrome is still the number one on the list, with over 3,378,967,819 users (more than 3.3 billion users).

The statistics are based on the GlobalStats browser market share percentage. Apple developed Safari comes pre-installed on Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

Safari Offers Several Privacy Features

Apple has ensured that Safari stands out in the market with its privacy features. Users can access the Safari browser’s report, which shows how many and which cross-site trackers Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) stopped from accessing personal information.

Despite the 1 billion figure that Safari has been able to achieve, it still stands more than 2.3 billion users behind Google Chrome. Chrome has been an attractive option for users because of the web applications it offers users. In addition to this, Google keeps updating Chrome to ensure that it is running on the latest security protocols.

But in a surprising development, Microsoft Edge was able to go ahead of Mozilla’s Firefox in April 2022. Samsung Internet and Opera were also on the list of most used browsers in the world.

How You Can Browse Safely

Even with these great browsers at your disposal, you should never leave things to chance. Thus, you should ensure that your browsing experience is completely safe by using VPNs. There are many VPN companies offering services at different rates. Honestly, most of them are pretty good and reliable. Thus, even with a little bit of research, you can find yourself the best VPN at a reasonable cost. Never ever browse the internet on public Wi-Fi networks without VPNs.