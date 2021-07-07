Vodafone Idea Gives Unbelievable Benefits With This Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea is recognised for its innovative and unique offerings to customers in India. The third-largest telco has won the hearts of its customers with the weekend data rollover and binge all night offer that it provides to the users with prepaid plans. The operator also offers a plethora of postpaid plans to the users. But there is this one postpaid plan from the telco that comes with unbelievable benefits. We are not even talking about the very expensive REDX postpaid plan from the telco. The plan that we are focusing on is much much cheaper and offers a ton of benefits.

Vodafone Idea Offers Truly Unlimited Data and OTT Benefits With This Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers truly unlimited data to the users without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) restrictions with one of its postpaid plans. As mentioned above, we aren’t talking about the REDX plan from the telco but the ‘Entertainment Plus’ plan.

This plan comes for a monthly cost of Rs 699 but offers way more benefits at this range than any other operator. It comes with truly unlimited data and multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Further, there is a truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per month included.

When it comes to OTT benefits, users get a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video that costs Rs 999 per year, along with a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP that costs only Rs 399 per year. There is also free access to the Vi Movies & TV classic for the users.

Reliance Jio, Airtel Both Don’t Offer Such a Plan

With Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, you can go for postpaid plans above Rs 1,000, and you won’t get a plan with truly unlimited data. This is what makes the Rs 699 plan from Vi a very excellent one. In the same price range, Reliance Jio offers users 100GB to 150GB of data. But Vi offers a truly unlimited data plan. As for Bharti Airtel, the company doesn’t offer a postpaid plan in this range at all.

However, there’s just one thing; Vi doesn’t offer any additional connection to the users despite this being a little expensive postpaid plan. Regardless, the truly unlimited data benefit supersedes any or all of the shortcomings of the plan from Vi. With the impressive 4G network of Vi, users can purchase this plan and enjoy the benefits that it has to offer. At this price range, there’s really no better alternative postpaid plan available for the Indians.