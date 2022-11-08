Airtel, Vi and Jio Plans with Which You Can Get Amazon Prime for Free

A free Amazon Prime Video membership is available on a certain plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). In addition to free access to OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, the telecom providers have bundled unlimited calling, fast internet, and high-speed access together. Users of the subscriptions will have unrestricted access to regionally specific OTT content as well as Hollywood and Bollywood productions. Let's review every Amazon Prime Videos subscription package that Jio, Airtel, and Vi have to offer.

Jio Plans With Free Amazon Prime Membership

Jio Rs 399 Plan:

For the first billing cycle, the plan provides a total of 75GB of data, after which it charges Rs 10 per GB. Additionally, it offers Netflix, Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Jio Rs 599 Plan:

This package includes 100GB of data for a fixed fee of Rs 10 per GB after the first 200GB of rollover data. Netflix, Amazon Prime are a few OTT advantages.

Jio Rs 799 Plan:

A 150GB data benefit cap will be applied to all users. Free Netflix, Amazon Prime memberships totalling 200GB are included with this package.

Jio Rs 999 Plan:

With this plan, you may subscribe to Netflix, Amazon Prime and get 200GB of total bandwidth for Rs 10 per 1GB after that.

Jio Rs 1,499 Plan:

This postpaid plan provides 300GB of data, with additional data charges of Rs 10 per GB and a 500GB data rollover. The OTT package includes Netflix, Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Airtel Plans With Free Amazon Prime Membership

Airtel Rs 499 Plan:

With a monthly paying cycle, users will receive a total of 75GB of data. Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar OTT subscriptions are also available.

Airtel Rs 999 Plan:

Along with free subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, the package includes 100GB of data rollover at monthly rentals and OTT perks.

Airtel Rs 1,199 Plan:

This plan includes OTT subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney Hotstar and offers a total of 150GB of data on a monthly billing cycle.

Airtel Rs 1,499 Plan:

Airtel provides 200GB of total data with a free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Vodafone Idea Plans With Free Amazon Prime Membership

Vi Rs 501 plan:

This package includes 90GB of total monthly data as well as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

Vi Rs 701 plan:

This postpaid package offers unlimited data as well as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

Vi Rs 1101 plan:

This postpaid plan offers unlimited data as well as subscriptions to Sony LIV premium, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.