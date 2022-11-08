iPhone 13 at Under Rs 50000 in India, However the Offer Is Not That Simple

iPhone 14, which launched this year, is more or less not a big upgrade like the iPhone 13, which is why it would be a smart decision to buy iPhone 13 if you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone model. Be it cameras, processors, or just about any other department, everything seems the same. Apple recently lowered the price of the iPhone 13 shortly after the launch of the iPhone 14.

Well, now may not be the best time to buy an iPhone 13, but Flipkart has the best deals. The e-commerce giant is offering a flat discount of around Rs 4000, lowering the price of the iPhone model to Rs 65999.

There are currently no bank offers available, but there are exchange offers. Flipkart is offering a replacement discount of Rs 17,500 on the iPhone 13, dropping the final price to Rs 48,500. However, the exchange amount varies depending on the condition of the smartphone or terminal to be exchanged. If dented or damaged, Flipkart offers a lower replacement value. Especially the replacement value of the old iPhone is high. iPhone 13 was available at the lowest price ever during Diwali and other recent festival sales. This model was available for just Rs 45000 after flat discount.

So if you're looking to buy a new iPhone, the iPhone 13 makes the most sense. That's because the latest iPhone 14 offers similar value to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 has the A15 Bionic chipset, the same chip that powers the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro model, on the other hand, comes with the A16 Bionic chip and a better camera and battery setup.

Officially, the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 69,990 for the 128GB storage model. 256GB and 512GB storage are available at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.