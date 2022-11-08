BIF Says Satcom Industry Reforms will Help in Reducing Costs

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Follow Us

Satcom

The reforms brought by the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) for the satcom (satellite communications) sector is going to help in reducing costs for the companies, said Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Monday. The satcom sector is at the cusp of growth, and it would benefit the industry if the cost of doing business is reduced.

Details on the Price Reduction

The Network Operations Control Center (NOCC) charges and the removal of MPVT (mandatory performance verification testing) charges, according to BIF, would save the satellite live stream and interaction industry an estimated Rs 120 crore annually. Members of the forum include Meta, Cisco, and satellite heavyweights OneWeb and Hughes.

BIF stated that all the steps taken by the DoT to simplify processes and procedures and disclaim or reduce fees or charges for authorisations or licences, which are a part of the liberal and simplified framework, are likely to increase the availability of satellite communications in unserved and underserved areas of the nation and are welcome steps on the path to achieving Broadband for All.

Rather than the previous multi-stage approach, which took 6–8 months to complete, the DoT suggested a single-stage examination process by WPC & NOCC. It takes only six weeks now to complete the process. As per BIF, this would result in quicker rollouts, increased efficiency, and ease of doing business.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments