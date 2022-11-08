Kio Networks Gets a New Data Center with 20MW Capacity in Mexico City

A new campus of data centres has been purchased by KIO Networks in the greater Mexico City Metro area. The campus, known as KIO MEX6, has a 50,000-square-metre building with a 20 MW energy capacity and the ability to house operations as well as essential communications and IT services. The carrier neutrality of the facility and its strategic location near important business hubs in Mexico is the only other information about the data centre that KIO Networks has confirmed.

KIO MEX6 Will Improve KIO’s Digital Environment

On its website, KIO claims to already manage 40 cutting-edge data centres in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Spain, and other countries and to provide mission-critical IT infrastructure services. Santiago Suinaga, managing director of KIO Data Centers, stated that maintaining infrastructure growth, expansion, and deployment in the greater Mexico City region, the country's largest market and one where the company has a significant presence, is a strategic objective for KIO.

KIO MEX6 will connect hundreds of data centres worldwide, according to the business, strengthening KIO's digital ecosystem. This growth is a response to the significant expansion and strong demand for data centres and IT services that the area is currently experiencing, both from the Enterprise sector and from the hyperscalers and public cloud providers.

This acquisition strengthens KIO's position as a benchmark company in the Latin American data centres infrastructure and information technology market. Their data centres are spread across Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe, and we will continue to invest in bolstering and expanding our infrastructures to stay at the forefront of the industry and meet present and anticipated future demands, added Jorge Sapién, CEO of KIO Networks.