Africa Data Centres Backs Treten’s Cloud Approach

A partnership between Africa Data Centres and Treten Networks, a provider of enterprise security services and ICT solutions, has been formed. According to the statement, this cooperation will give customers of Treten access to the cloud and infrastructure they need to realise their digital transformation objectives. Advanced network and security solutions are offered by Treten Networks through their specialised corporate advising services. It is present in more than 18 nations in Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Treten and Its Services

In addition to its current offerings, Treten will now facilitate cloud deployments for its clients by utilising the physical infrastructure and ecosystem of connectivity partners of Africa Data Centres. Through this agreement, both businesses hope to address the business problems of their clients by offering what has been dubbed sustainable game-changing technologies and solutions.

Africa Data Centres, which manages the biggest carrier-neutral data centres on the continent, has access to tens of thousands of connections to cloud, content, and network providers throughout Africa and around the world. As a result, Treten claims that its own clients will profit from interacting directly with important suppliers and business partners via secure, low-latency connections.

Treten and Africa Data Centres claim that by working together, they can give businesses access to hyperscale cloud providers as well as secure private infrastructure. With its customised cloud service options, which include computing, storage, networking, backup, and recovery, Treten Networks is quickly growing its footprint. According to Karo Esemitodje, Head of Cloud Services at Treten Networks, they already boast the fastest cloud service in Nigeria and incredibly low latency, and they look forward to a long-lasting cooperation with Africa Data Centres that would be profitable for both parties.

Customers of Treten across all sectors have expedited their migrations to the cloud and, in doing so, have come to terms with the fact that multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions are here to stay. Through multiple interconnections and exchanges, Africa Data Centres and Treten can offer businesses access to hyperscale cloud providers as well as secure private infrastructure.