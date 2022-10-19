Apple Hiring Engineers in India to Work on Cellular 5G/4G

Apple has lately been criticised a lot in India because of no support for 5G on its iPhones. The Cupertino tech giant is working to roll out OTA (over-the-air) updates for iPhones later in December, which will enable them to connect with the 5G networks within India. It is not a hardware limitation but rather a software issue that Apple needs to resolve. Apple is currently hiring engineers in India to work on several segments of cellular 5G/4G. Between September and October 19 (which is today), the company announced six new job positions for its Bengaluru office. The most recent one came on October 18, 2022, which was for Cellular Software Development Engineer.

On October 11, Apple posted two new jobs for the Bengaluru office:

a) Cellular 5G/4G L1 Multi-RAT Control Firmware Engineer

b) Cellular 5G/4G Layer1 Control Firmare Engineer

On September 28, the company posted a job looking for a Cellular 5G/4G Firmware Development & Verification Engineer. On September 26, Apple posted a job looking for a Cellular Software Department Engineer. Lastly, on October 4, Apple was looking for a Modem System Test Engineer.

The jobs posted on October 11, October 18 and September 28 were for working on hardware. While the remaining jobs were for working on the software.

It's unverified whether Apple is hiring for the fast release of OTA updates to enable support for 5G networks on its iPhones or if it is for a different purpose. But hopefully, iPhone users can also soon get to experience the power of 5G networks in India very soon.