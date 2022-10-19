iPad Pro with M2 SoC and iPad 10th Gen Launched in India

Apple has launched two new iPads for the global market, including India. These new iPads are the iPad Pro 2022, which runs on the new M2 silicon chipset and the iPad 10th Generation. The M2 chip was earlier introduced by Apple on the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops launched in 2022. Apple launched these two new iPads in a low-key manner without any major event. Let's take a look at the specifications and the price of the new iPad Pro 2022 and the iPad 10th Gen.

iPad Pro 2022 with M2 SoC Specifications and Price

iPad Pro 2022 comes running on the M2 silicon chip from Apple. The new chip promises to improve battery efficiency along with delivering more power. iPad Pro 2022 supports up to 16GB of unified memory. Users will be able to capture videos in ProRES for the first time on an iPad, and video processing is now up to 3x faster. The new iPad Pro will be available in two screen sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch liquid retina display with support for 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion technology. There are multiple variants, including the ones which support 5G. Users in the US will also get support for mmWave 5G connectivity.

There's a Thunderbolt 4 port present, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. For selfies and video chats, the new iPad Pro comes with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera sensor and Center Stage support. There are two cameras at the rear - a 12MP wide-angle and a 10MP ultra-wide-angle. The new iPad Pro comes with a 20W USB Type-C charger inside the box.

In India, the iPad Pro 2022 starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model. The bigger one, which is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. These new iPad Pros will be available in two colours - Space Grey and Silver and come in four storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 11,900 in India.

The iPad Pro 2022 is available for pre-order and will go on sale from October 26 in multiple countries.

iPad 10th Gen Specifications and Price

The iPad 10th-Gen has launched with A14 SoC inside and is promised to offer 20% better performance and 10% better graphics than the previous model. The new iPad comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display capable of a max of 500 nits of brightness. The front camera is now on top. There's a 12MP front sensor with support for Center Stage. For the rear camera, Apple has gone with a 12MP sensor capable of recording 4K videos and 120fps slow-motion video. There's USB Type-C connectivity along with support for Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G.

The 64GB variant redesigned iPad starts at Rs 44,900 only. If you go for the 256GB variant (Wi-Fi) option, then the price will go up to Rs 59,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular option will start at Rs 59,900.