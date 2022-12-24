Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Holiday Offer Right Now

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available at unbeatable prices as part of Samsung's ongoing The Big Holiday Sale. A 12 months no cost EMI offer, cashback on all bank cards, and many other promotions are among these deals. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Deal

Since its release earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been on the wish lists of many people. This high-capability smartphone enables you to do much more with one of the fastest chips, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - great camera capabilities and improved battery performance are what you will get with this device. Samsung has strengthened its hold on the premium market with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, expanding its flagship domination.

During the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available for Rs 99,999, which includes Rs 8000 cashback on bank credit/debit cards and Rs 2000 off with the shop app welcome offer. In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra purchasers can get the Galaxy watch4 worth Rs 26,999 at just Rs 2000 for a limited time period. All of these deals are available exclusively on Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications and Features

In case you forgot, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone has a robust 5000mAh battery and is compatible with 45W rapid charging. The Ultra model has One UI 4.1 on top of Android 12 running underneath. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The device includes four cameras: a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 10MP telephoto cameras, one with a 3x optical zoom and the other with a 10x optical zoom. A 40MP selfie camera is located on the front of the smartphone.