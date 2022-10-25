Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India Receiving One UI 5 Update Based on Android 13

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This One UI update is based on Android 13. Since it is a stable update, Samsung is ahead of the other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in rolling out a stable Android 13 update for its smartphones, and it is going out to users in India in a phased manner. Users who want to update can check their smartphones, and if they haven't received it yet, then they will get it in the coming days. Take a look at the One UI 5 features below.

One UI 5 Features Coming to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Since One UI 5 is based on Android 13, it will introduce some exciting changes to the user interface. The Material You integration with the One UI 5 is deeper.

The app icons and illustrations will be new with One UI 5, along with the animations becoming smoother than ever. Samsung will allow users to customise the lock screen along with offering more wallpaper choices. The Bedtime mode has been changed to sleep mode with One UI 5.

Users can also stack widgets on their home screen. There are a lot and lots of new things. The Samsung keyboard comes integrated with new emojis now. The spacebar row in the Samsung keyword can be customised as well.

The update is definitely pretty heavy, as it will introduce Android 13 to the device. Samsung has always been the leader after Google in introducing the latest Android updates to its smartphones. The South Korean tech giant isn't just shipping the One UI 5 update to Galaxy S22 Ultra. The other devices in the Galaxy S22 series are also getting it. Samsung plans to roll it out for its other flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S21 series, Flip and Fold series as well. Users are advised to update the system as soon as they get the update.