Fire Boltt Launches Multiple New Super Affordable Smartwatches in India

The latest range of Fire Boltt smartwatches is a perfect combination of style and functionality, appealing to consumers of all ages and budgets. The cost of smartwatches is very affordable. Priced at Rs 3999, Rs 2199, and Rs 1299, respectively, the smartwatches will be sold in more than 750 cities through modern trade outlets, including all major national retailers like Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales as well as all major regional retailers like Poorvika, Sangeetha, etc.

Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt, said in a statement, "We are exclusively launching these three smartwatches in the offline market to meet the needs of our offline/regional customers in a better way and maintain price parity. With features like BT Calling, an upgraded health suite, and a vast number of sports modes that can be tracked in each, the trio will definitely appeal to our consumers. The affordable prices of the watches will be another plus point for the buyers."

The Fire-Boltt Saturn Specifications

The Bluetooth calling feature is included with the Fire-Boltt Saturn. It has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a square dial and a resolution of 368x448 pixels. The watch has a strong appearance thanks to the huge screen, and calls sound better because of the built-in speaker and microphone. It is simple to use thanks to the Quick Access Dial Pad, Call History, and Sync Contacts features. The watch also contains a calculator, over 110 sports modes, an updated health suite, games, and more. Additionally, it is IP67 water-resistant, making it perfect for sweat and water splashes. The watch is currently offered in all offline stores and comes in 5 gorgeous colours: Black, Blue, Pink, Grey, Silver, and Gold Black.

The Fire-Boltt Talk 3 Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Talk 3 is a budget-friendly smartwatch that also features BT Calling, allowing users to make and receive calls on the go. It has sharp images thanks to it's 1.28-inch HD Full Touch Display, which offers a 240x240 pixel resolution. The smartwatch has a round dial, is lightweight, and has a metal texture for a classy appearance. Additionally, it offers a variety of watch faces that the user may switch between to suit their tastes. It's ideal for sports fans and fitness buffs because it has a whopping 123 Sports Modes. Since the watch is IP67 Water Resistant, it can withstand sweat and dirt while you put a lot of effort into improving your fitness. The watch is available in beautiful colours like Black, Blue, Green, Silver, and Pink and is now available across all offline stores.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit

The Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit is designed for fitness enthusiasts, with 123 sports modes that let users track their performance on the go. The smartwatch has a 1.69-inch square dial that is incredibly large with a Full Touch HD Display. Additionally, it is IP68 water-resistant, so you won't need to worry about moisture any longer. Additionally, it offers a variety of watch faces from which you can select based on your current mood and attire. The smartwatch will be sold starting on January 29 and comes in stunning colours like Black, Blue, Silver, Pink, Blue, Red, and Green.

Exciting features like smart notifications, weather updates, camera control, and music control are included with all three smartwatches. A SpO2 monitor, a heart rate monitor, and a sleep monitor are all included in the enhanced health suite.