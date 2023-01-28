Moto E13 India Price Details Before Launch

The low-cost Moto E13 has not yet been released by Motorola in India. As the newest model in Motorola's E line of smartphones, the smartphone just went on sale in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It is also anticipated to go on sale in India shortly. Prior to its introduction, the phone was spotted on Geekbench, which provided some specifications. There are presently three colour possibilities for the phone. According to reports online, the Moto E13 will launch in India early next month for comparable pricing as its European counterpart.

Moto E13 Price, Availability

The Moto E13 costs 119.99 euros (roughly Rs 10,600). It can be purchased through the Motorola website in selected locations throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. There are three colour options for the Moto E13: Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White.

Moto E13 specifications and features

The Moto E13 supports a nano-SIM in each of its two dual-sim slots and comes with Android 13 (Go edition). It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720x1,600) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 269ppi pixel density. A Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, Unisoc T606 SoC, and 2GB of RAM power the handset.

The pocket-friendly Motorola smartphone sports a 5MP front camera and a single 13MP, f/2.2 back camera. With a microSD card, the Moto E13's internal capacity may be increased to 1TB from 64GB.

This Moto E series gadget supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, among other connectivity features. The handset also features an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The Moto E13 has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities that the company promises would last more than 36 hours. The phone's dimensions are 164.19 x 74.95 x 8.47mm, and its weight is 179.5 grams.

The Moto E13 also comes equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a face unlock feature, and an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.