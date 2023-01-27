Vi Foundation, Ericsson Bring Robotic Lab for Underserved Students

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Foundation and Ericsson have partnered to open six Robotic Lab across multiple states. These labs are meant to empower underserved children and will help them with their digital skills. These are just a few of the first 10 labs to be set up by Vi Foundation in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Karnataka. These labs will serve students between class 6 and 9.

Equipped with robotic kits, 3D printer, laptops and a projector, the Digital Lab is designed to assist students of standard 6th to 9th through their first experience of the world of programming and new technologies. It aims to improve the students’ education and employment prospects across Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) by providing an exciting learning experience and developing skills such as teamwork, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking.

Also Read: India Leaps Ahead With Median Mobile Speeds at 25.29 Mbps in Dec: Ookla

P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer - Vodafone Idea Limited, and Director - Vi Foundation said, “Leveraging technology for good is key to our social development agenda. At a time when we are advancing towards a new Digital India, preparing our children to be part of the future workforce and aiding their economic and personal growth is of utmost importance. As one significant step in this direction, we are happy to partner with Ericsson to set up Digital Labs across six Indian states. Our Lab in Pune will help expose young minds to coding and robotics, spark creativity, stimulate critical thinking, and open up a world of opportunities leading to a brighter future for them and for the nation.”

Also Read: Big News: Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 489 and Rs 509 Monthly Bulk Data Plans

Amarjeet Singh, Vice President, Sales, West India, Ericsson, states, “The launch of 5G services in India has set the foundation for realizing the Digital India vision, and investing in building a future ready workforce is a critical first step. We are excited to partner with Vi Foundation in setting up Digital Labs in schools across several states in India to develop the digital skills of students. This marks the first of the many labs that will equip thousands of students with the digital skills that will drive India’s economic growth.”