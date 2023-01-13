Fire Boltt Supernova, a New Smartwatch that Looks Like Apple Watch Ultra Launched in India

A well-known wearables company from India, Fire Boltt, has expanded its line of smart wearables by including another Bluetooth-calling smartwatch. Fire Boltt has many possibilities for consumers looking for a reasonably priced Bluetooth-calling smartwatch with respectable fitness and health functions. The newly launched smartwatch is Fire boltt Supernova. It looks a lot like the Apple Watch Ultra. So now, Indians who want an affordable Apple Watch Ultra like looking smartwatch, here's an option for you.

Fire Boltt Supernova Specifications

Fire Boltt Supernova features a 1.78-inch AMOLED always-on display with 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The watch is preloaded with 123 sports modes and offers fitness and health tracking modes, including SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, steps and more. For connectivity, the Fire Boltt Supernova is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and also comes with an inbuilt mic and speaker for calling support. It also offers smooth connectivity with all external devices and includes quick access to the dial pad for calls, and call history.

The smartwatch is rated IP67 for water resistance and dust resistance. The smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android devices and is advertised as having a battery life of up to 5 days. Additionally, the Fire Boltt Supernova features built-in voice assistance that enables users to navigate without using their hands by speaking orders. The smartwatch also has a simple scrolling option that is accomplished by turning the crown. For quicker control over the smartphone through the smartwatch, users may also access other shortcut features, such as camera control, music control, drink water reminders, weather updates, smart notifications, and much more.

Pricing and Availability

The price of Fire Boltt Supernova in India is Rs 3,499. The smartwatch is available for purchase in the colours yellow, orange, blue, black, light gold, and gold black. Flipkart and Firebolt.com will both offer the smartwatch for sale.