Oppo A78 India Launch Date Announced

The Oppo A78 5G was recently launched as the latest affordable 5G smartphone in Malaysia. The Oppo A78 5G comes with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, fast charging support, a dual-camera setup, and the latest operating system. The Oppo A78 5G is soon going to launch in India. The company has confirmed that it will launch in India on Jan 16, 2023, which is just a few days from here. Because the device has already been released in an international market, we don't expect it to be very different here.

Oppo A78 5G Expected Price

Oppo hasn’t confirmed the price of the A78 5G yet, although reports suggest that the phone will feature a starting price of Rs 19,000 in the country. The Oppo A78 5G comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Purple colour options.

Oppo A78 Specifications (Malaysia Variant):

The Oppo A78 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. In addition, the RAM Expansion feature can provide up to 8GB of virtual memory using onboard storage. The handset runs Android 13 out of the box with the ColorOS 13 skin. The Oppo A78 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz touch sampling rate and 600 nits of peak brightness; it has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display’s waterdrop notch houses an 8MP selfie camera.

On the back, the A78 5G opts for a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has a face unlock feature and a side-mount fingerprint sensor. The connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, GPS, and more.