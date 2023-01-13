OnePlus Nord 2T Gets Stable Android 13 OS Update

OnePlus released the Android 13 upgrade to the Nord CE 2 Lite (last month), the first affordable Nord series handset, following the release of stable builds of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 to a few flagship devices. As OnePlus has begun distributing a stable build of OxygenOS 13 to people who took part in the Open Beta programme, the OnePlus Nord 2T is officially a part of the Android 13 party. In a recent post on its community forums, OnePlus confirmed the development and stated that the upgrade is currently only accessible to Nord 2T owners in India. Before releasing the upgrade in additional areas, the corporation will probably test it briefly with a limited group of people.

Android 13 OS Update Features

The Aquamorphic Design theme colours and a world clock widget for the Home screen that displays the time in various time zones are new additions to the app. It even updates the system to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, which adds a new feature for recognising user behaviour.

According to OnePlus, the widget design has been improved to make it simpler for consumers to obtain information. The update also improves the appearance of system icons and fonts. Large folders are now shown on the Home screen. A media playback control has also been introduced by OnePlus, and the Quick Settings interface has been improved. Additional markup tools for modifying screenshots are also available.

Users now have access to more customisable Always-On Display options as well as an automated pixelation feature for screenshots taken during chats, according to the most recent upgrade. According to OnePlus, the technology can recognise and automatically pixelate display names and profile images in a chat screenshot in order to preserve your privacy.

The upgrade also enhances Private Safe, adds Dynamic Computing Engine to speed up the system, and includes the 4.0 version of HyperBoost GPA for an improved gaming experience.

Keep in mind that the update is around 4.65GB in size. Therefore, users are encouraged to download the update over a Wi-Fi network and to keep their phone's battery at least 30% charged.