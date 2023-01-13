Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Improvements You Will See

Samsung has set February 1 as the date for the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as a few additional gadgets, including Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Book, and more, are anticipated to be unveiled at the event. However, a recent leak has hinted at the significant changes coming to the top-end model before its formal announcement. Let's have a look, then.

Enhanced Features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Prior to the release of the Galaxy S23 series, a tweet from well-known tipster Ice Universe was posted, containing the most recent information. He claimed that in order to provide a superior flagship experience, the Galaxy S23 Ultra would include many enhancements in addition to just spec upgrades. According to rumours, the speakers' quality will be noticeably improved, providing a better listening experience and better bass. For those who are unaware, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a dual speaker configuration and produces excellent audio. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will produce audio with enhanced bass.

In addition, the microphone quality on the next Samsung flagship has been upgraded, with the latest upgrades delivering a greater quality in calls as well as during video recording.

Last but not least, the camera system will also see a number of enhancements. According to Ice Universe, the S23 Ultra's successor will fix the slow focusing difficulties that caused delays when using the camera app. Shutter lag would be eliminated, and picture quality would improve. The tipster added that the S23 Ultra would have "excellent anti-shake," which suggests that its stabilisation will experience significant advancements. A hybrid of optical and electronic image stabilisation (OIS+EIS) would likely be used to provide this in order to reduce the likelihood of motion blur in photographs.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to keep the Galaxy S22 Ultra's design aesthetic. The phone is anticipated to operate better and have a better camera. To be more specific, it is predicted that the S23 Ultra will include a 200MP camera and be powered by Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.