Airtel Xstream Premium Packs: Every Detail You Should Know

Airtel Xstream is an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation service from Bharti Airtel that gives users access to content from several different OTT platforms. Subscribing to several OTT platforms can be a headache and a mess because it becomes hard to track which subscription is about to expire and which subscription you don't watch anymore but are still paying for. Thus the idea is to serve users everything they want with a single login. Airtel Xstream Premium is a subscription plan that you have to purchase in order to get the best out of Xstream Premium.

Airtel Xstream Premium Price and Features

The price of the Airtel Xstream Premium subscription is Rs 149 for a month and Rs 1499 for a year. Customers can play content concurrently on two different screens. The Airtel Xstream app is also available for users on TV. But note that you either need an Airtel Xstream Box or an Android TV where you can access the app of Airtel Xstream or its website. You can also play content from Airtel Xstream on your desktop or laptop. There is, of course, a mobile app as well for both Android and iOS users.

Also Read - Why Airtel Xstream Box is the Best Android STB Out There

If you want to purchase the Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, you can do it via the official website or the mobile app of the platform. You can also use the DTH box or Airtel Thanks app to purchase the subscription.

Here are all the platforms you can watch the content from if you get the Xstream Premium pack: SonyLIV, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra, EpicON, Divo, ManoramaMax, and Dollywood Namaflix Klikk.

Note that if you have the Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, you won't be able to watch content from SonyLIV on Amazon Fire TV Stick, MI TV Stick and Chromecast. Also, content from LionsgatePlay will not be available on Amazon Fire TV. Also, if you are watching content on SonyLIV, you will not be able to watch it through a single screen.

Airtel Xstream Premium is Also Available for Free

In case you are an existing Airtel customer, then you can get the Xstream Premium subscription for free with several plans. You can get the Xstream Premium subscription with prepaid, postpaid and broadband plans of the telco. Not every plan offers the OTT service for free, but there are many that do. So you can check with the Airtel customer care team for the plans that come with the Xstream Premium subscription, or you can also check out the website of the telco to check for such plans.