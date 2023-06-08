Bharti Airtel Surpasses 2 Million Unique 5G Users in Uttar Pradesh East

Bharti Airtel has achieved a significant milestone in its 5G network usage mark. Airtel announced that it has surpassed the 2 million unique 5G user mark in Uttar Pradesh East. As the first telecom operator to roll out 5G in India, Airtel has made significant progress in expanding its 5G network coverage.

This achievement highlights the rapid adoption of Airtel's 5G Plus services in Uttar Pradesh East. Furthermore, as of March 2023, Airtel holds a leadership position in terms of wireless subscribers in Uttar Pradesh East.

Airtel 5G in Uttar Pradesh East

Presently, Airtel's 5G service is available in over 200 towns in Uttar Pradesh East, including key locations such as Lucknow, Allahabad, Basti, Deoria, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, and Varanasi.

Additionally, the service extends to 408 villages, ensuring that both urban and rural areas can benefit from the 5G technology. Airtel says its 5G network also connects all railway stations, bus terminals, highways, and important business hubs across the state.

Airtel 5G Plus Expansion

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 3,500 towns and villages nationwide. Airtel has already announced over 10 million unique customers on its 5G network across the country. Airtel says it is well on track to achieve its goal of covering every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by September 2023.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data

Airtel has also launched unlimited 5G data plans for customers to enjoy ultrafast, reliable, and secure 5G Plus services without worrying about data exhaustion. This move aims to encourage customers to fully explore the potential of Airtel's 5G network without any restrictions.

Airtel 5G Experience Zones

Airtel has also established 5G experience zones in all its retail stores across the country, including 33 retail stores in Uttar Pradesh East. Airtel says these zones provide customers with hands-on experience and allow them to witness the capabilities of Airtel's ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus network firsthand.

Bharti Airtel's achievement in surpassing 2 million unique 5G users in Uttar Pradesh East showcases the company's commitment to expanding its 5G network and providing advanced services to customers in the region. With its ongoing network advancements and customer-centric approach, Airtel aims to empower more users and enable them to thrive in the digital era.