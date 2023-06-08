Airtel Surpasses 2 Million Unique 5G Users in Bihar and Jharkhand

Bharti Airtel says it has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 2 million unique 5G users on its network in Bihar and Jharkhand. This achievement highlights the rapid adoption of Airtel's 5G Plus services in these regions. Airtel holds a leadership position in the Bihar Circle as of March 2023 compared to any other telecom operator, according to TRAI.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Continues to Expand Wireless Subscriber Base Across India

Airtel 5G Plus in Bihar and Jharkhand

As the first telecom operator to roll out 5G in India, Airtel says it has made substantial progress in expanding its 5G network coverage. Presently, Airtel's 5G service is available in over 450 towns and villages in Bihar, including prominent locations such as Patna, Bodh Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, and Begusarai. In Jharkhand, the service covers 165 towns and villages, including Ranchi, Deoghar, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur.

Airtel's Expanding 5G Network Coverage

Moreover, Airtel's 5G service ensures connectivity across essential transportation hubs, including railway stations, bus terminals, highways, and crucial business centres in the two states.

Also Read: Airtel Leads With Over 3 Crore Wireless Subscribers in Karnataka

Airtel 5G Plus Expansion

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 3,500 towns and villages nationwide, attracting more than ten million unique customers. Airtel has set ambitious goals to extend its 5G services to every town and key rural area in the country by September 2023, ensuring that more users can benefit from the power of 5G technology.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data

To further enhance the customer experience and encourage users to experience the technology, Airtel has launched unlimited 5G data plans. With this offering, customers can enjoy ultrafast, reliable, and secure 5G Plus services without worrying about data exhaustion, as Airtel has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans. This move aims to encourage customers to fully explore the potential of Airtel's 5G network without any restrictions.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Witnesses Surge in International Roaming Pack Subscriptions

Airtel 5G Experience Zones in Bihar and Jharkhand

Airtel is also committed to providing customers with hands-on experience and access to its 5G technology. To this end, the company has established 5G experience zones in all its retail stores across the country.

In Bihar, these experience zones are available in four retail stores, while Jharkhand boasts six such locations. Customers can walk into any of these stores to witness the capabilities of Airtel's ultrafast 5G Plus network.

Also Read: Airtel Reaping the Benefits of 5G NSA Through Seamless Coverage and Experience

Conclusion

With its relentless focus on expanding network coverage, providing unlimited data options, and offering immersive 5G experiences, Airtel aims to empower customers and enable them to thrive in the digital era.