Hrvatski Telekom to Implement Netcracker Digital BSS for Billing



Croatian Operator Hrvatski Telekom, a Deutsche Telekom company, has expanded its deal with Netcracker, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, to implement the latter's Revenue Management, a part of Digital BSS platforms, to modernise its IT infrastructure and merge its mobile and fixed-line systems.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for Enhanced FTTH Service









Advanced Revenue Management

Reportedly, Hrvatski Telekom will upgrade to the latest version of Netcracker's digital-first and cloud-native revenue management platform. This upgrade will deliver several benefits, including the automation of the operator's postpaid charging processes and the ability to integrate with internal and external revenue management functions such as accounts receivable, collections, revenue assurance, payment management, and more for its lines of business.

Additionally, Netcracker will continue to provide Support and Maintenance services, which include analytics-based tools that ensure uninterrupted business continuity, Netcracker said.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Selects Netcracker for Large-Scale BSS Transformation

Operational Efficiency Boost

Hrvatski Telekom said, "The upgrade and support from Netcracker will allow us to automate our entire postpaid charging process and give us the flexibility to merge our fixed and mobile systems to provide the best possible customer experience."

With this upgrade, the Croatian operator will leverage Next-Generation features and support services to improve operational efficiency, lower costs, and streamline IT operations, according to the joint statement.