MTN and Omnispace Partner to Develop Satellite IoT, 5G NTN services

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Omnispace partners with MTN Group to explore S-band satellite services, aiming to expand MTN's wireless services across Africa, offering secure and cost-effective 5G mobile connectivity.

Highlights

  • Omnispace and MTN join forces to explore S-band satellite services for expanded wireless connectivity.
  • Collaboration focuses on integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks for seamless 5G connectivity.
  • Omnispace to develop standards-based mobile and IoT network tailored for MTN markets.

Washington DC-headquartered Omnispace announced this week a collaboration with MTN Group of Africa to explore the use of the S-band for satellite services, aiming to expand MTN's portfolio of wireless services in its markets. MTN provides voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and API services to over 290 million customers in 19 countries (markets).

Also Read: MTN and NEC Deploy 400G Optical Transponder Solution in Africa




Next-Generation Connectivity

Under this initiative, Omnispace and MTN jointly commit to developing cost-effective global connectivity solutions beyond existing cellular and land-based networks. The companies will explore integrating MTN's terrestrial mobile networks with Omnispace's non-terrestrial (NTN) network, leveraging 3GPP standards, to serve consumer mobile and enterprise IoT services. Furthermore, the companies will explore collaboration on the development and growth of an ecosystem of devices and software.

Shared Vision

"This collaborative effort will offer access to secure, cost-effective, ubiquitous 5G mobile connectivity by seamlessly integrating our respective satellite and terrestrial networks," said Omnispace. "We are pleased to work with MTN to deliver this first-of-its-kind, 3GPP standards-based solution to add non-terrestrial network connectivity to a large ecosystem of compatible devices, products, and applications."

"Through this collaboration, we aim to methodically extend the reach of our services, understanding the profound role connectivity plays in shaping societies and supporting growth," MTN Group said.

Also Read: MTN Nigeria Selects ATC Nigeria for Tower Services as Contracts Near Expiry

Development Roadmap

Under the agreement, Omnispace will develop a next-generation standards-based mobile and IoT network designed to serve MTN markets, the joint statement said. Meanwhile, the companies will partner to test existing technology, prove capabilities, and use cases using Omnispace's on-orbit satellites.

