BSNL Increases Validity Offered with Rs 699 and Rs 999 Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has increased the validity of two prepaid plans that are offered to customers PAN-India. These two plans have been a part of the telco's prepaid portfolio for a long time. It is definitely a surprising move as the telco generally engages in reducing the validity to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU). Increasing the validity of two plans is surprising, but can be a move to garner more market share in the wireless segment.




Since BSNL is currently rolling out 4G, it would want more users to experience its network services and to lure them in, this could be a strategy devised by the company. Let's take a look at these two plans now.

Read More - BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs 99 Plan

BSNL Rs 699 and BSNL Rs 999 Plans with Increased Validity

The Rs 699 plan used to come with 130 days of service validity, but that has been increased to 150 days now. As for the Rs 999 plan, users got 200 days of service validity, but that has been increased to 215 days. The changes are reflected on the website of the state-run telecom operator.

With the Rs 699 plan, users get 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for the entire 150 days. There's also free PRBT for the first 60 days.

With the Rs 999 plan, users get unlimited voice calling for 200 days and PRBT for 2 months. There are no data or SMS benefits bundled with the Rs 999 plan from BSNL.

Read More - BSNL Removes Unlimited Night Data from Rs 599 Plan

Much recently, BSNL reduced the validity of the Rs 99 plan. From 18 days, the validity of the Rs 99 plan has been reduced by 1 day to 17 days. In the coming months, BSNL is expected to deploy 4G BTS supplied by Tejas Networks in several parts of the country.

