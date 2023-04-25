Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling for Users in Kerala and Karnataka

After a long time, it seems as if Vodafone Idea (Vi) finally heard its customers. Many users had complained that Vi was not focusing on Southern India for Wi-Fi calling. VoWi-Fi or Voice Over Wi-Fi calling service is essential for many customers who live in areas with poor coverage or poor network signal. With Wi-Fi calling, customers can make crystal clear calls even when the mobile network connectivity is not too strong. The third-largest telecom operator has expanded the Wi-Fi calling service for customers in Kerala and Karnataka.

The highlight of the Wi-Fi calling service is that it doesn't cost anything extra to the consumer. Of course, you will have to pay for the Wi-Fi network that you are connecting your smartphone to, but you won't have to pay the telco anything extra. Note that you must have an active plan with a calling benefit to be able to leverage Wi-Fi calling for a better voice call experience.

Also, not every smartphone currently supports Wi-Fi calling. To check if your smartphone supports Wi-Fi calling from Vi, you can reach out to the company's customer care or just simply try making the Wi-Fi call. All of the new phones should have support for Wi-Fi calling from Vi.

Vi Wi-Fi Calling is Available Here

With two new circles added, here's the updated list of telecom circles that support Vi's Wi-Fi calling - Maharashtra & Goa, Kolkata, UPW, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, Rest of Bengal, Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala. The telco, on its website, has said that more circles of the country will get support for Wi-Fi calling soon. Kerala and Karnataka are the first two states that Vi has focused on in South India to extend Wi-Fi calling. More states should likely get the service in near future as well.