OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Details and Price Announced

OnePlus Pad is soon going to be available for Pre-Orders in India. The tablet's price has been revealed by the company. Before we come to the price, let's just recollect its cool specifications. The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It supports 67W fast charging and is capable of connecting with a 5G mobile network hotspot. Let's check out the pre-order details and the price.

OnePlus Pad Price in India and Pre-Order Offers

The OnePlus Pad will soon be available in two memory variants in India. The base variant will come with 8GB+128GB for Rs 37,999, and the superior variant with 12GB+256GB for Rs 39,999. Users will be able to get a discount of Rs 2000 if they have an ICICI Bank card and an additional discount of Rs 2000 if they purchase it via the RCC (Red Cable Club) section on their OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus is also running an exchange program under which users will get a discount of Rs 5000 if they exchange a OnePlus device and an additional Rs 3000 for other smartphones. Upon pre-ordering the gadget, users will get a Rs 1499 worth OnePlus Pad Folio case for free. The pre-orders start on April 28, 12 PM, and the device will go on open sale from May 2, 2023.

The OnePlus Pad would be available for users through several platforms, including Reliance Digital, Croma, OnePlus Store, and OnePlus.in, Amazon Inda, and Flipkart. It is interesting to see OnePlus diversifying its platforms to sell products, and selling on Flipkart should definitely help the company in boosting sales within India.