WhatsApp Introduces Multi-Device Feature Allowing One Account on Multiple Phones

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has recently announced the rollout of one of its biggest features for both Android and iOS. Users can now use one WhatsApp account on multiple phones without signing out. This feature will enable people to switch between phones and pick up chats where they left off. Until now, people were only able to use one account on different devices like desktops and laptops, but not phones.

The update not only benefits individual users but also small business owners. Any employee can now respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

WhatsApp has also confirmed that it will add an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices in the coming weeks. Users can link their phone to up to four additional devices just like how they link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. The linking process is similar to how users connect their one WhatsApp account to different devices.

To enable this feature, users can go to the settings section on WhatsApp’s main page and select “Linked Devices.” Then, they can tap on “Link a Device” and follow the instructions on the screen. Alternatively, users can now also enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which they can use on their phone to enable device linking instead of scanning a QR code.

WhatsApp stated that last year it introduced the ability for users globally to message seamlessly across all their devices while maintaining the same level of privacy and security. The company aims to improve its multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.