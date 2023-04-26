WhatsApp Introduces Multi-Device Feature Allowing One Account on Multiple Phones

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

WhatsApp stated that last year it introduced the ability for users globally to message seamlessly across all their devices while maintaining the same level of privacy and security. The company aims to improve its multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has recently announced the rollout of one of its biggest features for both Android and iOS.
  • Users can now use one WhatsApp account on multiple phones without signing out.
  • This feature will enable people to switch between phones and pick up chats where they left off.

Follow Us

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has recently announced the rollout of one of its biggest features for both Android and iOS. Users can now use one WhatsApp account on multiple phones without signing out. This feature will enable people to switch between phones and pick up chats where they left off. Until now, people were only able to use one account on different devices like desktops and laptops, but not phones.

The update not only benefits individual users but also small business owners. Any employee can now respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

Read More - WhatsApp’s Latest Update Allows Users to Add Descriptions to Forwarded Media

WhatsApp has also confirmed that it will add an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices in the coming weeks. Users can link their phone to up to four additional devices just like how they link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. The linking process is similar to how users connect their one WhatsApp account to different devices.

Read More - WhatsApp to Introduce Very Useful Contacts Feature Soon

To enable this feature, users can go to the settings section on WhatsApp’s main page and select “Linked Devices.” Then, they can tap on “Link a Device” and follow the instructions on the screen. Alternatively, users can now also enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which they can use on their phone to enable device linking instead of scanning a QR code.

WhatsApp stated that last year it introduced the ability for users globally to message seamlessly across all their devices while maintaining the same level of privacy and security. The company aims to improve its multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments