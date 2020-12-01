Motorola G9 Plus Gets BIS Certification, Might Launch Soon

Motorola yesterday launched the Moto G 5G in the country, tagged as the ‘most affordable 5G smartphone for India’ by the company. Now Motorola might launch the Moto G9 Plus very soon for the Indian market. It is worth noting that the Moto G9, the base variant in the series was already launched in India back in August. For the unaware, the Moto G9 Plus is already selling on the Brazil market, and now, since the device has got a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), it is expected to soon make its way to the Indian market.

Motorola G9 Plus Specifications (Expected)

There aren’t any specifications mentioned in the BIS listing, but it can be assumed that the Indian variant of the device won’t be any different from the global one. Looking at the global one, it can be expected that the Moto G9 Plus comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision display and HDR10 support.

The smartphone might be powered by the 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Out of the box, the Moto G9 Plus is expected to run on Android 10, but if it’s Android 11, that would be even better.

There might be a quad-camera setup on the rear of the device housing a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8GB wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For additional security, the fingerprint scanner might be mounted on the side.

It is likely that the device carries a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower charging technology. The smartphone won’t be 5G supportive. In connectivity, the Moto G9 Plus is expected to come with support for NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola G9 Plus Price (Expected)

The Motorola G9 Plus was launched for BRL 2,499.10 in Brazil which is approximately Rs 34,500. But the original price for India should be much lesser than the price assumed above. This is because the pricing of the previous models was much lower than the Rs 30,000 mark. The Moto G9 was launched for Rs 11,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.