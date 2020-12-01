Vivo V20 Pro Price Revealed in India Day Ahead of the Official Launch

The Vivo V20 Pro is all set to launch tomorrow, i.e. on December 2, 2020. It is worth noting that the device has already launched for the Thailand market back in September 2020. So key specifications of the device can be assumed. But now, some key retailers such as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobile, and Sangeetha Mobiles have revealed the specs and the pricing of the Vivo V20 Pro for India. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the Vivo V20 Pro.

Vivo V20 Pro Specifications as Revealed by the Retailers

As per the listing on the website of the retailers mentioned above, the Vivo V20 Pro should be launched with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with HDR10 support. The weight of the device should be 170 grams.

The Vivo V20 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The chipset is 5G supportive, so the Vivo V20 Pro should be a 5G device. It is expected to run on FuntouchOS 11 out of the box on top of Android 10.

In the camera department, the Vivo V20 Pro is expected to come with a triple camera setup on the rear sporting a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP sensor. The front camera should feature dual-cameras where the primary sensor is a 44MP lens paired with an 8MP secondary sensor.

In the connectivity department, the Vivo V20 Pro should support 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, and USB Type-C 2.0 along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

Vivo V20 Pro Price as Revealed by the Retailers

As per the listing of the device across the websites mentioned above, the Vivo V20 Pro is expected to come in a single variant only. Its single variant will be 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage which is priced Rs 29,990. The device will be available in two different colours, namely Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

Even though the smartphone hasn’t launched yet, there is an extreme possibility that these are the specs and the price of the Vivo V20 Pro which will launch tomorrow.