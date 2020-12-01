Vivo V20 Pro Price Revealed in India Day Ahead of the Official Launch

Vivo V20 Pro can be found listed on the website of major online retailers of smartphones a day before its official launch

By December 1st, 2020 AT 2:00 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    vivo-v20-pro-price

    The Vivo V20 Pro is all set to launch tomorrow, i.e. on December 2, 2020. It is worth noting that the device has already launched for the Thailand market back in September 2020. So key specifications of the device can be assumed. But now, some key retailers such as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobile, and Sangeetha Mobiles have revealed the specs and the pricing of the Vivo V20 Pro for India. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the Vivo V20 Pro.

    Vivo V20 Pro Specifications as Revealed by the Retailers

    As per the listing on the website of the retailers mentioned above, the Vivo V20 Pro should be launched with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with HDR10 support. The weight of the device should be 170 grams.

    The Vivo V20 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The chipset is 5G supportive, so the Vivo V20 Pro should be a 5G device. It is expected to run on FuntouchOS 11 out of the box on top of Android 10.

    In the camera department, the Vivo V20 Pro is expected to come with a triple camera setup on the rear sporting a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP sensor. The front camera should feature dual-cameras where the primary sensor is a 44MP lens paired with an 8MP secondary sensor.

    In the connectivity department, the Vivo V20 Pro should support 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, and USB Type-C 2.0 along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

    Vivo V20 Pro Price as Revealed by the Retailers

    As per the listing of the device across the websites mentioned above, the Vivo V20 Pro is expected to come in a single variant only. Its single variant will be 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage which is priced Rs 29,990. The device will be available in two different colours, namely Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

    Even though the smartphone hasn’t launched yet, there is an extreme possibility that these are the specs and the price of the Vivo V20 Pro which will launch tomorrow.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Mi TV 4A and Mi TV 4A Pro Get a Permanent Price Hike in India, All You Should Know

    The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A and Mi TV 4A Pro have recently received a permanent price hike in India. The...

    module-4-img

    Lenovo Legion 5 With 8GB RAM and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor Launched in India, Price and Specifications

    Gaming laptops have become quite popular in the last few years. One of the most popular gaming laptop series from...

    module-4-img

    Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan, Purchase Samsung Device at 70% of MRP and Pay 30% Next Year

    Flipkart has just announced a new program called ‘Smart Upgrade Plan’ in association with Samsung Galaxy Forever. A thing worth...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Would Impact Growing India’s Telecom Industry Positively Believes Qualcomm

    module-4-img

    How to Report a Complaint About BSNL Network?

    module-4-img

    Home Broadband Has Largely Been An Urban Product: Motilal Oswal

    module-4-img

    Paytm Money Facilitating IPO Investments for the Users